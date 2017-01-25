News

E insieme all'annuncio dei candidati agli Oscar, ecco arrivare i candidati ai Razzie Awards, il premio che celebra il peggio dell'anno appena trascorso. Il sequel di Zoolander raccoglie ben 9 nomination, mentre il cinecomic Batman V Superman ne prende 8. Seguono Nonno Scatenato (6), Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Rigenerazione e Hillary's America (tutti con 5 nomination) e Alice Attraverso lo Specchio (3). Ecco la lista completa. Siete d'accordo?





WORST PICTURE

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Zoolander No. 2”

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Gerard Butler, “Gods of Egypt” & “London Has Fallen”

Henry Cavill, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Robert de Niro, “Dirty Grandpa”

Dinesh D’Souza, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Julia Roberts, “Mother’s Day”

Becky Turner, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Naomi Watts, “Divergent Series: Allegiant” & “Shut-In”

Shailene Woodley, “Divergent Series: Allegiant”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough, “Dirty Grandpa”

Kate Hudson, “Mother’s Day”

Aubrey Plaza, “Dirty Grandpa”

Jane Seymour, “Fifty Shades of Black”

Sela Ward, “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Kristen Wiig, “Zoolander No. 2”



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage, “Snowden”

Johnny Depp, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Will Ferrell, “Zoolander No. 2”

Jesse Eisenberg, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad”

Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”



WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Roland Emmerich, “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Alex Proyas, “Gods of Egypt”

Zack Snyder, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”



WORST SCREENPLAY

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Suicide Squad”



WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, “Gods of Egypt”

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, “Collateral Beauty”

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Ben Stiller & His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Fifty Shades of Black”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

“Zoolander No. 2”