Lo spettacolo Harry Potter e la Maledizione dell'Erede, che presto approderà a Broadway e che per adesso è in scena solo nel West End di Londra, ha ottenuto ben 11 nomination ai prossimi Olivier Awards, tra cui miglior spettacolo, regista (john Tiffany), attore (Jamie Parker, che interpreta Harry da adulto) e attrice non protagonista (Noma Dumezweni, Hermione). Ecco di seguito la lista completa. La cerimonia si svolgerà il prossimo 9 aprile presso la Royal Albert Hall di Londra.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Ian Bartholomew for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre
Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
Ben Hunter for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre
Andrew Langtree for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera at National Theatre – Olivier
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad at Arts Theatre
Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre
Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Music
Dreamgirls – Music by Henry Krieger at Savoy Theatre
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – Composer and Arranger: Imogen Heap at Palace Theatre
Jesus Christ Superstar – The band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
School Of Rock The Musical – Three children’s bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells
Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment at Barbican Theatre
Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
My Mother, My Dog And CLOWNS! by Michael Clark at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for their London season at Sadler’s Wells
Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert at Sadler’s Wells
English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells
Best Entertainment and Family
Cinderella at London Palladium
David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom at Vaudeville Theatre
Peter Pan at National Theatre – Olivier
The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre
Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Show Boat at New London Theatre
Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum
Best Actor in a Musical
David Fynn for School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre
Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum
“The Girls” – Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding – for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre
Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre
Best Revival
The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre
This House at Garrick Theatre
Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Yerma at Young Vic
Best New Comedy
The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at Criterion Theatre
Nice Fish at Harold Pinter Theatre
Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman
The Truth at Wyndham’s Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Cuttin’ It at The Maria, Young Vic
The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East
The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre
It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2
Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre
Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Best Sound Design
Paul Arditti for Amadeus at National Theatre – Olivier
Adam Cork for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Best Costume Design
Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Cinderella at London Palladium
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Bob Crowley for Disney’s Aladdin at Prince Edward Theatre
Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Freddie Fox for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Brian J. Smith for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre
Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Clare Foster for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Kate O’Flynn for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre
Best New Opera Production
4.48 Psychosis at Lyric Hammersmith
Akhnaten at London Coliseum
Così Fan Tutte at Royal Opera House
Lulu at London Coliseum
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Renée Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier at Royal Opera House
Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan And Isolde at London Coliseum
Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum
Best Actor
Ed Harris for Buried Child at Trafalgar Studios 1
Tom Hollander for Travesties at Apollo Theatre
Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land at Wyndham’s Theatre
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
Best Actress
Glenda Jackson for King Lear at The Old Vic
Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre
Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic
Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best Director
Simon Stone for Yerma at Young Vic
John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre
Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Virgin Atlantic Best New Play
Elegy at Donmar Warehouse
The Flick at National Theatre – Dorfman
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
One Night In Miami… at Donmar Warehouse
Mastercard Best New Musical
Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
The Girls at Phoenix Theatre
Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre