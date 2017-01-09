questo sito contribuisce all'audience diiVid.it
Golden Globe 2017: tutti i vincitori

News

09/01/2017

Quella di stanotte è stata una cerimonia ricca di sorprese e conferme. Alla settantaquattresima edizione dei Golden Globe ha trionfato La La Land, il musical diretto da Damien Chazelle con protagonisti Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone (sia il regista che gli attori hanno portato a casa il premio). La La Land ha vinto in ognuna delle categorie in cui era stato nominato: oltre a film, regia e interpreti, anche per la miglior canzone (City of Stars), sceneggiatura (Chazelle) e miglior colonna sonora. Si tratta di un record: la pellicola musicale, che in Italia vedremo a partire dal 26 gennaio, è quella ad aver vinto il maggior numero di Golden Globe nella storia, battendo così Qualcuno volò sul nido del Cuculo (1975) e Midnight Express (1978), con sei Golden Globe ciascuno. Miglior film drammatico Moonlight, mentre Casey Affleck trionfa grazie alla sua toccante performance in Manchester by the sea. Miglior attrice drammatica Isabelle Huppert per Elle (che vince anche come miglior film straniero), che batte così la favorita Natalie Portman di Jackie. Ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori, sia per il cinema che per la tv: 

CINEMA

BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
***WINNER: Moonlight

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
***WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

***WINNER: Casey AffleckManchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
***WINNER: La La Land
Sing Street

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee SteinfeldThe Edge of Seventeen
***WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl StreepFlorence Foster Jenkins

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Colin Farrell, The Lobster
***WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

BEST MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
Sing
***WINNER: Zootopia

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Divines — France
***WINNER: Elle — France
Neruda — Chile
The Salesman — Iran, France
Toni Erdmann — Germany

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

***WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
***WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR — MOTION PICTURE

***WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animal
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

BEST SCREENPLAY — MOTION PICTURE
***WINNER: La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — MOTION PICTURE
Moonlight
***WINNER: La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

BEST ORIGINAL SONG — MOTION PICTURE
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
***WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

BEST TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

***WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
***WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
***WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

BEST TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
***WINNER: Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
***WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
***WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
***WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
***WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
***WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of

Scritto da Lo.
Tag: la la land, ryan gosling, emma stone, animali notturni, moonlight, casey affleck, golden globe, jimmy fallon, premi, awards, damien chazelle, meryl streep, the crown
