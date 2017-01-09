Quella di stanotte è stata una cerimonia ricca di sorprese e conferme. Alla settantaquattresima edizione dei Golden Globe ha trionfato La La Land, il musical diretto da Damien Chazelle con protagonisti Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone (sia il regista che gli attori hanno portato a casa il premio). La La Land ha vinto in ognuna delle categorie in cui era stato nominato: oltre a film, regia e interpreti, anche per la miglior canzone (City of Stars), sceneggiatura (Chazelle) e miglior colonna sonora. Si tratta di un record: la pellicola musicale, che in Italia vedremo a partire dal 26 gennaio, è quella ad aver vinto il maggior numero di Golden Globe nella storia, battendo così Qualcuno volò sul nido del Cuculo (1975) e Midnight Express (1978), con sei Golden Globe ciascuno. Miglior film drammatico Moonlight, mentre Casey Affleck trionfa grazie alla sua toccante performance in Manchester by the sea. Miglior attrice drammatica Isabelle Huppert per Elle (che vince anche come miglior film straniero), che batte così la favorita Natalie Portman di Jackie. Ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori, sia per il cinema che per la tv:
CINEMA
BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
***WINNER: Moonlight
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
***WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
***WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
***WINNER: La La Land
Sing Street
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
***WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
***WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
BEST MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
Sing
***WINNER: Zootopia
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Divines — France
***WINNER: Elle — France
Neruda — Chile
The Salesman — Iran, France
Toni Erdmann — Germany
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
***WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
***WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
BEST DIRECTOR — MOTION PICTURE
***WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animal
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
BEST SCREENPLAY — MOTION PICTURE
***WINNER: La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — MOTION PICTURE
Moonlight
***WINNER: La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
BEST ORIGINAL SONG — MOTION PICTURE
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
***WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
BEST TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
***WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
***WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
***WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
BEST TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
***WINNER: Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
***WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
***WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
***WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
***WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
***WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of