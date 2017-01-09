News

Quella di stanotte è stata una cerimonia ricca di sorprese e conferme. Alla settantaquattresima edizione dei Golden Globe ha trionfato La La Land, il musical diretto da Damien Chazelle con protagonisti Ryan Gosling ed Emma Stone (sia il regista che gli attori hanno portato a casa il premio). La La Land ha vinto in ognuna delle categorie in cui era stato nominato: oltre a film, regia e interpreti, anche per la miglior canzone (City of Stars), sceneggiatura (Chazelle) e miglior colonna sonora. Si tratta di un record: la pellicola musicale, che in Italia vedremo a partire dal 26 gennaio, è quella ad aver vinto il maggior numero di Golden Globe nella storia, battendo così Qualcuno volò sul nido del Cuculo (1975) e Midnight Express (1978), con sei Golden Globe ciascuno. Miglior film drammatico Moonlight, mentre Casey Affleck trionfa grazie alla sua toccante performance in Manchester by the sea. Miglior attrice drammatica Isabelle Huppert per Elle (che vince anche come miglior film straniero), che batte così la favorita Natalie Portman di Jackie. Ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori, sia per il cinema che per la tv:

CINEMA

BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

***WINNER: Moonlight

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

***WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

***WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

***WINNER: La La Land

Sing Street

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

***WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

***WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

BEST MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

Sing

***WINNER: Zootopia

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Divines — France

***WINNER: Elle — France

Neruda — Chile

The Salesman — Iran, France

Toni Erdmann — Germany

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

***WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

***WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR — MOTION PICTURE

***WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animal

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

BEST SCREENPLAY — MOTION PICTURE

***WINNER: La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — MOTION PICTURE

Moonlight

***WINNER: La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

BEST ORIGINAL SONG — MOTION PICTURE

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

***WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

BEST TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

***WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

***WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

***WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

BEST TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

***WINNER: Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

***WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

***WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

***WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

***WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

***WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of