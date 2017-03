News

Sono stati consegnati ieri sera gli Empire Awards, i premi legati alla nota rivista di cinema inglese, giunti alla 22esima edizione. La cerimonia si è svolta a Londra, presso la Roundhouse. Tra i film più premiati figurano Rogue One;: A Star Wars Story (che ha vinto nelle categorie miglior film, miglior regista e miglior attrice protagonista) e Animali Fantastici E Dove Trovarli (quattro premi, incluso quello al miglior attore protagonista, andato a Eddie Redmayne). Ecco di seguito l'elenco completo con tutti i vincitori.

BEST MALE NEWCOMER presented by Pure Organic

Winner: Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake)

Julian Dennison (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)

Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER presented by London Hilton on Park Lane

Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)

Sennia Nanua (The Girl With All the Gifts)

Sasha Lane (American Honey)

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Angourie Rice (Nice Guys)

BEST SCI-FI/FANTASY presented by Three

Winner: A Monster Calls

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Rogue One

10 Cloverfield Lane

BEST COMEDY presented by Absolute Radio

Winner: The Greasy Strangler

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Deadpool

The Nice Guys

Ghostbusters

BEST HORROR presented by Monkey Shoulder

Winner: The Witch

Under The Shadow

Green Room

The Conjuring 2

Don't Breathe

BEST THRILLER presented by MCM Comic Con

Winner: Jason Bourne

Victoria

Nocturnal Animals

Hell or High Water

Captain America: Civil War

BEST BRITISH FILM presented by The Hollywood Reporter

Winner: I, Daniel Blake

High Rise

The Girl With All The Gifts

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Eddie The Eagle

BEST ACTOR presented by Three

Winner: Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

BEST ACTRESS presented by Three

Winner: Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

BEST DIRECTOR presented by Vue Entertainment

Winner: Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) Taika Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Andrea Arnold (American Honey)

BEST FILM presented by Sky Cinema

Winner: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Arrival

La La Land

Deadpool

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Deadpool

Arrival

The Nice Guys

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Hell or High Water

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: Finding Dory Kubo And The Two Strings

Anomalisa

Moana

Your Name

BEST DOCUMENTARY presented by Green Tomato Cars

Winner: Supersonic

13th

Weiner

My Scientology Movie

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

BEST TV SERIES presented by Magic Radio

Winner: The Night Manager

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Sherlock

Westworld

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Winner: La La Land

Sing Street

The Greasy Strangler

Arrival

Moana

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Winner: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Doctor Strange

Deadpool

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Captain America: Civil War

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Suicide Squad

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Neon Demon

Star Trek: Beyond

BEST SHORT FILM

Winner: Disney's Inner Workings

Piper

Town vs Gown

Thunder Road

Borrowed Time

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner: Doctor Strange

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Captain America: Civil War

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Doctor Strange

Arrival

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST VIDEO GAME

Winner: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Overwatch

Battlefield 1

FIFA 17

The Last Guardian

EMPIRE HERO

Tom Hiddleston

EMPIRE INSPIRATION

Luc Besson

EMPIRE LEGEND

Sir Patrick Stewart