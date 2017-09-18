News

Sono stati consegnati gli Emmy Awards, gli Oscar della tv americana. I candidati con il maggior numero di nomination erano Westworld e Stranger Things. La cerimonia è stata condotta da Stephen Colbert e ha visto trionfare, nella categoria miglior serie drammatica, l'eccellente The Handmaid's Tale (che ha vinto anche per la miglior attrice in una serie drammatica, Elisabeth Moss). Miglior serie brillante, invece, è Veep, di cui è stata annunciata l'ultima stagione. Big Little Lies ha vinto nelle categorie miglior miniserie, miglior regia, miglior attrice protagonista (Nicole Kidman), miglior attore non protagonista (Alexander Skarsgard) e miglior attrice non protagonista (Laura Dern). Ecco di seguito tutti gli altri vincitori.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

*** WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (CTV)

Westworld (HBO)

Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (City)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (City)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

*** WINNER: Veep (HBO)

Drama, Actress

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

*** WINNER: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Drama, Actor

*** WINNER: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Comedy, Actor

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

*** WINNER: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Comedy, Actress

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (Black-ish)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

*** WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Limited Series

*** WINNER: Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Genius (National Geographic)

Limited Series, Actor

*** WINNER: Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Limited Series, Actress

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

*** WINNER: Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

*** WINNER: John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

*** WINNER: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

*** WINNER: Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

*** WINNER: Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street (Much)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Network)

Portlandia (IFC)

*** WINNER: Saturday Night Live (Global)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

*** WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (vh1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

*** WINNER: The Voice (NBC)

Television Movie

*** WINNER: Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) (PBS)

The Wizard Of Lies (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

*** WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)

*** WINNER: Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Directing for a Comedy Series

*** WINNER: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Jamie Babbit (Silicon Valley)

Mike Judge (Silicon Valley)

Morgan Sackett (Veep)

David Mandel (Veep)

Dale Stern (Veep)

Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan (Better Call Saul)

Stephen Daldry (The Crown)

*** WINNER: Bruce Miller (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)

Jonathan Nolan (Westworld)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

*** WINNER: Jean-Marc Vallee (Big Little Lies)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Ron Howard (Genius)

James Marsh (The Night Of)

Steve Zaillian (The Night Of)

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (Drunk History)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Paul Pennolino (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver)

Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert)

*** WINNER: Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Stephen Glover (Atlanta)

*** WINNER: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (Master of None)

Alec Berg (Silicon Valley)

Billy Kimball (Veep)

David Mandel (Veep)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (The Americans)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)

Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Bruce Miller (The Handmaid’s Tale)

*** WINNER: Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (Westworld)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies)

*** WINNER: Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror: San Junipero)

Noah Hawley (Fargo)

Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian (The Night Of)