Sicuramente l'assenza della serie tv Il trono di Spade - Game of Thrones si è fatta sentire in queste candidature alla 69° edizione degli Emmy Awards 2017.
Sono state da poco annunciate le nomination ai Primetime Emmy Awards (i premi per le eccellenze nel mondo della televisione americana) che si svolgeranno il 17 settembre presso il Microsoft Theatre di Hollywood, presentata dal conduttore di late show Steven Colbert
Dicevamo che Game of Thrones non ci sarà perchè avendo posticipato la premmiere della settima stagione al 16 luglio, è stata automaticamente esclusa dalla possibilità di nomination, lasciando campo libero a serie già note come Better Call Saul e House of Cards e alle novità come la bellissima The Crown o The Handsmaid’s Tale, Strangers things, Westworld e This is us, tutte in concorso per la Miglior serie drammatica.
A fare incetta di nomination troviamo come c'era da aspettarselo Stranger Things con ben 22 nomination e Westworld con 18
Ecco dunque la lista delle principali nomination degli Emmy 2017:
Miglior serie drammatica
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
House of Cards
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
John Lithgow, The Crown
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Ann Dowde, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Miglior miniserie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film
Riz Ahmed, The Night of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night of
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud
Stanley Tucci, Feud
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael K. Williams, The Night Of
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film
Regina King, American Crime
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud
Jackie Hoffman, Feud
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Miglior serie comedy
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace&Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace&Frankie
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Beyer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Judith Light, Transparent
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Miglior film per la tv
The Wizard of Lies
Black Mirror
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock