Sicuramente l'assenza della serie tv Il trono di Spade - Game of Thrones si è fatta sentire in queste candidature alla 69° edizione degli Emmy Awards 2017.

Sono state da poco annunciate le nomination ai Primetime Emmy Awards (i premi per le eccellenze nel mondo della televisione americana) che si svolgeranno il 17 settembre presso il Microsoft Theatre di Hollywood, presentata dal conduttore di late show Steven Colbert

Dicevamo che Game of Thrones non ci sarà perchè avendo posticipato la premmiere della settima stagione al 16 luglio, è stata automaticamente esclusa dalla possibilità di nomination, lasciando campo libero a serie già note come Better Call Saul e House of Cards e alle novità come la bellissima The Crown o The Handsmaid’s Tale, Strangers things, Westworld e This is us, tutte in concorso per la Miglior serie drammatica.



A fare incetta di nomination troviamo come c'era da aspettarselo Stranger Things con ben 22 nomination e Westworld con 18





Ecco dunque la lista delle principali nomination degli Emmy 2017:



Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

House of Cards



Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us



Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

John Lithgow, The Crown

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Ann Dowde, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld



Miglior miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius



Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film

Riz Ahmed, The Night of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night of



Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies



Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, Feud

Stanley Tucci, Feud

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael K. Williams, The Night Of



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film

Regina King, American Crime

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud

Jackie Hoffman, Feud

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies



Miglior serie comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep



Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace&Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace&Frankie



Miglior attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Beyer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Judith Light, Transparent

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent



Miglior film per la tv

The Wizard of Lies

Black Mirror

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock