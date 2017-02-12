Si è da poco conclusa la cerimonia di premiazione dei BAFTA, gli Oscar inglesi. La La Land trionfa come miglior film, portando a casa anche i premi per il miglior regista, la miglior attrice (Emma Stone) e la migliore colonna sonora. Miglior attore protagonista è Casey Affleck per Manchester by the sea, mentre il mgliore non protagonista è Dev Patel per Lion. Viola Davis vince come miglior attrice non protagonista per Barriere (in originale Fences). Ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori di quest'edizione.
MIGLIOR FILM
Arrival
I Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts
I Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UN REGISTA INGLESE
Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow
MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son Of Saul
Toni Erdmann
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Finding Dory
Kubo & The Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester By The Sea
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
MIGLIOR SONORO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO INGLESE
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO INGLESE
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga