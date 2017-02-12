News

Si è da poco conclusa la cerimonia di premiazione dei BAFTA, gli Oscar inglesi. La La Land trionfa come miglior film, portando a casa anche i premi per il miglior regista, la miglior attrice (Emma Stone) e la migliore colonna sonora. Miglior attore protagonista è Casey Affleck per Manchester by the sea, mentre il mgliore non protagonista è Dev Patel per Lion. Viola Davis vince come miglior attrice non protagonista per Barriere (in originale Fences). Ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori di quest'edizione.

MIGLIOR FILM

Arrival

I Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts

I Daniel Blake

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UN REGISTA INGLESE

Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts

George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness

John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass

Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son Of Saul

Toni Erdmann

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes On Blindness

Weiner

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Finding Dory

Kubo & The Two Strings

Moana

Zootopia

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester By The Sea

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Florence Foster Jenkins

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO INGLESE

Consumed

Home

Mouth Of Hell

The Party

Standby

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO INGLESE

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Tom Holland

Ruth Negga