BAFTA 2017: tutti i vincitori

News

12/02/2017

Si è da poco conclusa la cerimonia di premiazione dei BAFTA, gli Oscar inglesi. La La Land trionfa come miglior film, portando a casa anche i premi per il miglior regista, la miglior attrice (Emma Stone) e la migliore colonna sonora. Miglior attore protagonista è Casey Affleck per Manchester by the sea, mentre il mgliore non protagonista è Dev Patel per Lion. Viola Davis vince come miglior attrice non protagonista per Barriere (in originale Fences). Ecco di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori di quest'edizione.

MIGLIOR FILM

Arrival
I Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts
I Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UN REGISTA INGLESE

Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son Of Saul
Toni Erdmann

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Finding Dory
Kubo & The Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester By The Sea

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO INGLESE

Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO INGLESE

The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga

