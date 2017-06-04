News

Grazie a NME è stata svelata la trackist della colonna sonora di Baby Driver, il film diretto da Edgar Wright con Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Ansel Engort, Kevin Spacey e Lily James. Baby Driver è una commedia che mescola crimine ed inseguimenti in auto, condita da una musica elettrizzante.

Sinossi: Un giovane pilota si presta a fughe criminali, affidandosi nella guida al ritmo incalzante della sua musica preferita, per essere il migliore nel campo. Costretto a lavorare per un boss, metterà a rischio la vita, la libertà ed il suo amore a causa di una rapina destinata al fallimento.

Di seguito la tracklist:

1. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – ‘Bellbottoms’

2. Bob & Earl – ‘Harlem Shuffle’

3. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – ‘Egyptian Reggae’

4. Googie Rene – ‘Smokey Joe’s La La’

5. The Beach Boys – ‘Let’s Go Away For Awhile’

6. Carla Thomas – ‘B-A-B-Y’

7. Kashmere Stage Band – ‘Kashmere’

8. Dave Brubeck – ‘Unsquare Dance’

9. The Damned – ‘Neat Neat Neat’

10. The Commodores – ‘Easy (Single Version)’

11. T. Rex – ‘Debora’

12. Beck – ‘Debra’

13. Incredible Bongo Band – ‘Bongolia’

14. The Detroit Emeralds – ‘Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)’

15. Alexis Korner – ‘Early In The Morning’

16. David McCallum – ‘The Edge’

17. Martha and the Vandellas – ‘Nowhere To Run’

18. The Button Down Brass – ‘Tequila’

19. Sam & Dave – ‘When Something Is Wrong With My Baby’

20. Brenda Holloway – ‘Every Little Bit Hurts’

21. Blur – ‘Intermission’

22. Focus – ‘Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)’

23. Golden Earring – ‘Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)’

24. Barry White – ‘Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up’

25. Young MC – ‘Know How’

26. Queen – ‘Brighton Rock’

27. Sky Ferreira – ‘Easy’

28. Simon & Garfunkel – ‘Baby Driver’

29. Kid Koala – ‘Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)’

30. Danger Mouse (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’